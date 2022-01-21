Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 651.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $377.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $311.03 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.97.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

