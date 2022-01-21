BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 16,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 18,587 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.