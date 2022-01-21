Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIR. CIBC lowered Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.88.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$6.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.12. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.68.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.