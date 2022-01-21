Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.73. Bird Global shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 8,682 shares traded.

BRDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bird Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

