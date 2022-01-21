Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $191,121.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $41.56 or 0.00107991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $18.70 million and approximately $191,121.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000716 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

