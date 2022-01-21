BitCore Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $260,991.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCore has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,876.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.47 or 0.07365614 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00320696 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.93 or 0.00882110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00073208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009687 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.14 or 0.00473649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00262065 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

