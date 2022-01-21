BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Reaches $1.85

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00049978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006368 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars.

