Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 805,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Black Hills by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after buying an additional 321,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Black Hills by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,690,000 after buying an additional 174,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

