Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, raised shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

OTCMKTS BLKLF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

