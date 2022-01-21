BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,748,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of ManpowerGroup worth $514,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.90.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

