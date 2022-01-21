BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,419,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Hancock Whitney worth $490,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

