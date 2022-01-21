BlackRock Inc. Has $470.98 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $470,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after buying an additional 695,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after buying an additional 679,700 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after buying an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after buying an additional 581,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9,049.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,165,000 after buying an additional 539,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of IBKR opened at $72.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.52. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $1,620,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,215.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,206,085 shares of company stock worth $91,195,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

