BlackRock Inc. Purchases 41,402 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,402 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Nevro worth $466,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $86.87 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.36 and a fifty-two week high of $184.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.73.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

