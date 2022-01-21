BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $498,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $186.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

