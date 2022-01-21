BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257,444 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 62,541 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period.

Shares of BTA stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

