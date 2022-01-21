BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MVT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 75.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

MVT stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

