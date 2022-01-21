BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $24,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 78,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ICSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. 1,586,983 shares of the company traded hands. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.