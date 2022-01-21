Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

BLNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lowered Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $930.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 3.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,544,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,425,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $770,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 59.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

