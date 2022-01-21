BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.42.

FM stock opened at C$35.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.29. The stock has a market cap of C$24.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$19.21 and a 1 year high of C$36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

