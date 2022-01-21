BMO Capital Markets Boosts Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Price Target to C$23.00

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:VITFF opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. Victoria Gold has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

