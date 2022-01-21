BMO Capital Markets Increases Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Price Target to C$19.00

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS:SLSSF opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

