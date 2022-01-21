Bokf Na Acquires New Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,672,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after buying an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after buying an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,457,000 after buying an additional 77,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,063,000 after buying an additional 37,535 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

