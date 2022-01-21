Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 127,074 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Infosys by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Infosys by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Infosys by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

INFY stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

