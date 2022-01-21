Bokf Na Buys New Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after buying an additional 2,476,065 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,301,000 after buying an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after buying an additional 269,538 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,162,000 after buying an additional 154,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,897,000 after buying an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.48 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

