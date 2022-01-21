Bokf Na Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

