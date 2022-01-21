Bokf Na Purchases New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 41,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.22 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00.

