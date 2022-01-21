Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $331.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOLIF. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of BOLIF remained flat at $$39.97 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

