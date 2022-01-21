Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Shares Up 3.8%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.37. 14,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 30,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Bonterra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$150.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile (CVE:BTR)

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

