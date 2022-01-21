Bora Chung Sells 8,854 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Bora Chung sold 11,318 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $2,681,686.92.

On Monday, November 29th, Bora Chung sold 1,127 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total value of $333,997.72.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total value of $2,945,194.56.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $169.61 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -94.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. raised their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.39.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

