Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $116.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.54. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after buying an additional 1,556,357 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after buying an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 324,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,868,000 after buying an additional 312,160 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,099,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.