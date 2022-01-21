Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 103,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 30.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 150,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $1,953,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $303,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,390 shares of company stock worth $11,258,116. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.