Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,258,116 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

