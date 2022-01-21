Botty Investors LLC Buys 2,064 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,416,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on British American Tobacco to GBX 3,600 ($49.12) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 179,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

