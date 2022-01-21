Botty Investors LLC Increases Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 1.2% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $47.53. 9,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,796. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

