Botty Investors LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.09. 621,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,542,840. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $40,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,640 shares of company stock valued at $161,277,754. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $440.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.38.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.