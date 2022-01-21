Botty Investors LLC Invests $348,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $1,420,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,063,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 69.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,912,000 after buying an additional 92,858 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.5% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.67.

ServiceNow stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $516.76. 42,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,386. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

