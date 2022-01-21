Botty Investors LLC Makes New $493,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after purchasing an additional 789,563 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 88,471.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of ASML by 3,121.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 7.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,699,000 after purchasing an additional 74,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.71.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $711.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $784.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $786.87. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.