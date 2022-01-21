BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.95

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 9197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

