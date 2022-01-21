Bridgefront Capital LLC Decreases Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Bridgefront Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,694 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,520,000 after purchasing an additional 667,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,214,000 after purchasing an additional 534,092 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,509,000 after purchasing an additional 986,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,044,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,874,000 after purchasing an additional 112,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $13.72. 117,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,296,607. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

