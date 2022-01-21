Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 1.3% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $76.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,356.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,912. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,325.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,320.49. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.04.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

