Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded down $12.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.48. The stock had a trading volume of 121,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,102. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $118,064,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.69.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

