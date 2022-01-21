Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 732.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.95. 5,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,909. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.07. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

