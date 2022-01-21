Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Celanese accounts for about 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 33.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.81. 3,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,774. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.75. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

