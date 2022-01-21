Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 2,293 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Rollins makes up about 0.8% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,762. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

