Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 44,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.06. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

