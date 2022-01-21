Bridgefront Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $243.43. 4,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,857. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.77 and a 200 day moving average of $256.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

