BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Major Shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. Sells 5,906,954 Shares

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,530. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 127.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 210.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth $47,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

