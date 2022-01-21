Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,300 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 499,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after buying an additional 100,493 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 691.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTOL traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,170. Bristow Group has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $932.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $301.58 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

