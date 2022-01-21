Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Raised to GBX 945 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 940 ($12.83) to GBX 945 ($12.89) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.67) to GBX 1,120 ($15.28) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Britvic to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,060 ($14.46) to GBX 870 ($11.87) in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 980 ($13.37) target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 998.13 ($13.62).

Britvic stock opened at GBX 907.50 ($12.38) on Tuesday. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 726 ($9.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.89). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 913.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 933.79. The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 17.70 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.27), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($344,070.81). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 45 shares of company stock valued at $40,785.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

