Brokerages Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. 8X8 reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.03. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $41,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,614 shares of company stock worth $1,852,053. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.